Judge to determine if ex-Fox Lake police lieutenant's widow goes to trial

Melodie Gliniewicz (WLS)

Laura Podesta
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
Thursday will be a crucial day in court for the widow of a former police lieutenant from north suburban Fox Lake. Melodie Gliniewicz is expected to find out if she will head to trial.

A Lake County judge will say whether they believe Gliniewicz helped her husband, Joe Gliniewicz, steal thousands of dollars from the Fox Lake Youth Explorers' Program to fund their lavish lifestyle or was an innocent bystander to his crimes.

Investigators said that money was used by the couple for movie tickets, more than 400 restaurant charges and a 2014 trip to Hawaii.

The police lieutenant staged his own suicide in 2015, when he thought someone was onto him and that his crimes would be exposed. He made it look like he was a hero when he was shot and killed. But the public found out it was all a cover up.

Melodie Gliniewicz is now facing the consequences. She was charged with nine criminal counts for allegedly helping her husband. But her lawyers claim Lt. Gliniewicz was the mastermind behind the scam and the charges against his widow are unconstitutionally vague.

They also said that when she did take money from the fund, she always paid it back.
