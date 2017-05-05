ALLERGIES

Keep your home allergen free

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Spring is here, time to get out and enjoy the fresh air. But don't let that freshness stop at your front door. Harmful allergens in your home can cause breathing problems.

May is National Ashthma and Allergy Awareness Month. Allergens in dust, pollen and mold found inside homes can trigger asthma attacks. Experts say it's important to vacuum often, use microfiber cloths for dusting, bathe and brush your pets regularly and don't forget to change your bedding.

Cameron Goth from AdvantaClean of Southwest Chicagoland stopped into the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give tips for creating an allergen free home.
