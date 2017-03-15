NEWS

Kim Foxx shares changes to help build community trust

On her 105th day in office, Kim Foxx spoke to the City Club of Chicago about some of the changes her office is making in the fight against Chicago crime and violence. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
After 105 days as Cook County State's Attorney, Kim Foxx spoke to the City Club of Chicago and shared some changes her office is taking to help restore trust in the State's Attorney and assist in reducing violent crime.

"We cannot talk about the violence in our communities absent and separate from having the communities at the forefront of everything that they do," she said.

In December, Foxx came into the office after criticism of former Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez for her delay in charging Jason Van Dyke, the police officer who shot Laquan McDonald 16 times.

In January, Foxx's office took only two weeks to charge Chicago Police Officer Lowell Houser for shooting a man on the northwest side while he was off duty.

Shortly after being sworn in, Foxx announced she would not prosecute retail theft under $1,000 as a felony and instead connect resources to those individuals who she said are often dealing with mental illness and drug addiction.

"We know that mental illness and drug addiction are health issues, and that while we have one of the best public health systems here at our Cook County hospital systems, that jail is not the place to deal with mental health and drug treatment," Foxx said.

Wednesday Fox shared how she is focusing on reducing violent crime with a new Gun Crimes Unit that will have prosecutors involved in the initial stages of a case to target those committing the most violence.

"It is a priority of this office to make sure that violence that is ravaging our communities is quelled," she said.
