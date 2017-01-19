Knife used during Indian Head Park home invasion, neighbors say

Indian Head Park residents received Wednesday night an alert of a home invasion with injuries on Briarwood Court in the southwest suburbs. The alert said the suspect was still on the run.Neighbors said officers at the scene told them a person was stabbed. Police radio traffic mentioned a butcher knife was used in the attack. Details on the extent of the victim's injuries have not been released.The alert warned residents to keep their doors locked and keep outside lights on.People who live in the neighborhood described the area as quiet and safe."Everybody knows each other. We say hello to each other when you're walking down the street. It's a very friendly community," said Joann Navalany, a neighbor."I have an elderly grandmother that lives with me. We come out at night to take care of the dogs - take them out late at night. So this is very, very concerning," said Kim Rice, another neighbor.Police have not said whether the incident was domestic or random.ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to police early Thursday morning for more information.