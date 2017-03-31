A new Facebook Live video that shows the sexual abuse of a child forced investigators to send out robocalls to parents at La Porte High School in Indiana.The La Porte County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the video shows a high school student being abused.In the robocall, school officials warned that anyone who has the video or chooses to share it in the future may be charged with possession or dissemination of child pornography.Investigators are working to figure out who created the video and who posted it online. Authorities believe this may possibly be one of the worst cases of "sex-extortion" to be investigated in the area.