NEWS

Facebook Live video shows sex abuse of La Porte HS student, authorities say

LA PORTE, Ind. (WLS) --
A new Facebook Live video that shows the sexual abuse of a child forced investigators to send out robocalls to parents at La Porte High School in Indiana.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the video shows a high school student being abused.

In the robocall, school officials warned that anyone who has the video or chooses to share it in the future may be charged with possession or dissemination of child pornography.

Investigators are working to figure out who created the video and who posted it online. Authorities believe this may possibly be one of the worst cases of "sex-extortion" to be investigated in the area.
Related Topics:
newslaporte countyhigh schoolfacebook livesex abuse against childrenchild pornographyteenagersLa Porte
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Illinois State Police investigate possible Dan Ryan shooting
7 dead in 3 South Shore shootings in 12 hours
Russia-US relations 'maybe even worse' than Cold War: Kremlin spokesman
More News
Top Stories
7 dead in 3 South Shore shootings in 12 hours
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
Crayola chooses crayon to retire for first time ever
Michael Flynn wants immunity in exchange for talking about Russia
Prospect Heights couple charged with sexually assaulting teen boys
Valparaiso family forced to rely on space heaters after furnace melts
Portillo's offering chocolate cake slices for 54 cents
Show More
Cops: 19-year-old raped at least 9 women, starting at age 16
Part of Atlanta interstate collapses after fire
The officer manager who wore a wire against Schock
Illinois State Police investigate possible Dan Ryan shooting
Northwestern will not punish fraternity after sexual assault allegations
More News
Photos
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
More Photos