La Porte sheriff seeking man considered armed and dangerous

2015 mugshot of David Lane. (La Porte Sheriff's Department)

LA PORTE, Ind. (WLS) --
The La Porte County Sheriff's Office is looking for David Lane, 46, who is a suspect in the alleged domestic battery and burglary of his estranged wife, who said he threatened her with a firearm.

The sheriff's office said they were called to a gas station to help an injured 34-year-old woman. The victim said Lane, her estranged husband, forced his way into her home and beat her. The victim also told police that Lane threatened her with a firearm, threatened to harm himself and threatened to commit "suicide by cop."

Police said the victim fled her home with her 5-year-old child and called police. She was taken to La Porte Hospital for treatment.

Police said Lane's vehicle was found Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the 4500-block of School Road. Police searched for two and a half hours but were unable to locate Lane. Police said Lane is being sought on felony charges for battery causing serious bodily injury and burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.

Police described him as a white male, 5 ft. 10 in. tall and 160 lbs. with gray/brown hair and a receding hair line.

If you know of Lane's whereabouts, please contact your local police.
