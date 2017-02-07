The Lake County Government Center in northwest Indiana has been evacuated after someone called in a threat Tuesday afternoon.Authorities said an unnamed person placed a call to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office around 12 p.m. and made a threat concerning the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point.Lake County Sheriff John Buncich said all civilian personnel were ordered to evacuate the government center until police could complete a search of the buildings and grounds.The Lake County Government Center will remain closed until further notice, Buncich said.