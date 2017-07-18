Laquan McDonald cover-up case given to new judge

The case of an alleged Chicago police cover up was given to a new judge Tuesday morning.A Chicago police officer and two former officers are accused of lying about the 2014 shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The case was given to Judge Dominica A. Stephenson.Patricia Brown Holmes, the special prosecutor in this case, filed in Cook County Thursday a motion to substitute Judge Diane Cannon, who was assigned the case Monday, after Judge Mary Brosnahan recused herself.Holmes said Cannon was biased against the prosecution. She cited that reason without further explanation.Cannon is well known for her 2015 acquittal of then-Chicago Police Commander Glenn Evans, who allegedly shoved a gun down the throat of a suspect.Joseph Walsh, David March and Thomas Gaffney made their first appearance in court last week, pleading not guilty to the alleged cover up. They were released on bond.CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke has been charged with first-degree murder in the McDonald's killing. Van Dyke fired 16 shots at the teen, claiming the he was moving towards him, but dashcam video seems to show otherwise.