NEWS

Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate while aide napped

HONOLULU --
A lawsuit accuses a Hawaii high school of negligence after an autistic student was convicted of sexually assaulting another student while an assigned caretaker for the autistic student napped.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the autistic student had a full-time aide because he was known to be violent. The lawsuit says the aide was asleep when the 2012 attack happened during band practice at Pearl City High School.

The lawsuit says the 10th-grade girl was in the back of the band in the percussion section when the 11th-grade autistic student raped her at her chair and then again in a curtained area.

The lawsuit says the aide was sleeping in the audience section of the auditorium.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Education declined to comment on pending litigation.
Related Topics:
newslawsuitrapeautismschoolu.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
Spicer says Flynn didn't violate laws but erosion of trust prompted resignation
More News
Top Stories
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
15-year-old Gary girl found safe after Amber Alert
Girl, 11, shot in head on South Side dies, relative says
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
2 siblings killed in Maywood hit-and-run crash
Police: Woman carjacked in Naperville preschool parking lot
Show More
Couples celebrate Valentine's Day at Chicago Auto Show
Missing teen, 14, last seen in Englewood
Burger King Israel offers 'Adults Meal' on Valentine's Day
CPS sues state over funding, says it violates students' rights
Chicagoans explain the meaning of love
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos