Lawyers standing by at O'Hare to help refugees

CHICAGO (WLS) --There haven't been any repeat Monday of the weekend demonstrations at O'Hare against President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting refugees and migrants from several Muslim majority countries.
Custom officials confirm that no one is being detained at O'Hare or any other airport as of Monday morning. Over the weekend, lawyers said 18 people were detained and released at O'Hare.
Hundreds of people protested Trump's executive order over the weekend. They were joined by politicians and community leaders including Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
Several dozen attorneys set up inside the terminal offering free legal advice to anyone being detained and volunteers are walking around with signs offering help.
The lawyers said communication between customs officials has been challenging. Officials have not provided names of anyone detained or being questioned and that means these lawyers cannot provide the free legal help.
"The right to council is only if they are formally detained, and the right for us to get a list of names is only if they have been formally detained, so we do not have lists of how many people have been held for secondary, secondary inspection, or what names are there," said paralegal Julia Adams.
So they are instead reaching out to families waiting at the airport and plan to remain as long as it takes.
Several organizations have said they will legally challenge Trump's executive order.
"The response is sort of the thing that keeps us going, to see all of these communities, not just Muslims, as a matter of fact, a lot of non-Muslims who are just good-hearted human beings, Americans who really love this country and believe in its promise and are living it out," said Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
CAIR will announce Monday the filing of a federal lawsuit on behalf of more than 20 individuals challenging the executive order signed by President Trump.
Monday morning, President Trump defended his executive action on Twitter, saying, "There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country.
CHICAGO-AREA FAMILIES FEEL EFFECTS OF BAN
There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017
Maria Ulayyet and her sister waited at O'Hare after their Syrian-born aunt, Sarah Alghnimi, was denied entry.
"I just felt hopeless, there was nothing I could do at that point," said Ulayyet.
Using a Syrian passport, Alghnimi flew to Chicago from Saudi Arabia, where she lives, and was detained at O'Hare after arriving on a tourist visa to see her 76-year-old mother, who has just undergone cancer surgery the day before.
"I didn't think that Donald Trump's presidency would affect me in a personal matter this soon, but it unfortunately it did, my whole family," said Judy Ulayyet.
Several groups, including the Muslim Community Center and the Jewish Voice for Peace, organized a rally and march in north suburban Morton Grove on Sunday.
"We have to support each other, whoever is in trouble, Muslims, Mexicans, it doesn't matter," said Sanija Skenderi, a marcher.
"I am showing that we are united, that we are one people, that we are not divided and that we welcome immigrants," said June Furlan, a marcher.
LOCAL LEADERS CONDEMN EXECUTIVE ORDER
Cardinal Blase Cupich called Trump's immigration order "a dark moment in U.S. history" on Sunday. "The world is watching as we abandon our commitments to American values," Cupich said.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called on federal government officials to produce a list of names of people detained at O'Hare and Midway and for those people to be released and given legal council.
"Today's actions have tarnished America's standing as a beacon of hope for the free world, and there has been scant credible and confirmed information available throughout the day about the impact of the president's executive order or those detained. Following the stay that was granted this evening, I am calling on the federal government to immediately produce a list of the names of anyone currently being detained at O'Hare or Midway Airports, and calling on those unjustly affected to immediately be released and allowed to access legal counsel," Emanuel said in a statement.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said Trump's ban jeopardizes the safety of U.S. troops deployed around the world because of the retaliation that may happen.
"Right now our focus is to get American citizens and American green card holders out of detention," Duckworth said.
Governor Bruce Rauner's spokesperson released a statement Sunday night, saying "the Governor has been supportive of tightening the vetting process for Syrian refugees because of ISIS attempts to infiltrate refugee flows, but he's opposed to immigration bans that target any specific religion."
Congressman Danny Davis released a statement Monday saying he was "outraged" by President Trump's executive order and that he condemns it "in the strongest terms."
"This is an action aimed at excluding individuals based on religion and country of origin and does nothing to enhance our security. On the contrary, it will fan the flames of religious bigotry and extremism," Davis said.
PROTESTS SPREAD ACROSS U.S. CITIES
Protesters gathered in many American cities to express disdain for Trump's executive order. Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, Miami, Minneapolis, Cleveland, New York, and Boston all saw hundreds flood airports and streets to protest the ban over the weekend.
TRUMP CALLED FOR REFUGEE BAN DURING CAMPAIGN
As a candidate, Trump called for a temporary ban on all Muslim immigration to the U.S. He later shifted his focus to putting in place "extreme vetting" procedures to screen people coming to the U.S. from countries with terrorism ties.
On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted, "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!"
Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017
The next group of refugees was due to arrive in the U.S. on Monday, but the official said they would not be allowed into the country.
Trump's order singled out Syrians for the most aggressive ban, ordering that anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war, are indefinitely blocked from coming to the U.S.
The U.S. may admit refugees on a case-by-case basis during the freeze, and the government will continue to process requests from people claiming religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country."
During the past budget year, the U.S. accepted 84,995 refugees, including 12,587 people from Syria. President Barack Obama had set the refugee limit for this budget year at 110,000.
According to Trump's executive order, he plans to cut that to 50,000. Refugee processing was suspended in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and restarted months later.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.