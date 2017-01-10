Lipinski staffer found dead in Oak Lawn after domestic fight, police say

A woman who was found dead early Tuesday in southwest suburban Oak Lawn may have suffered injuries during an argument with a family member, according to police.The victim has been identified as Marianne L. Viverito. She was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.The victim worked in the office of Congressman Dan Lipinski. He released a statement saying,"Marianne was a beloved and trusted member of my staff, and has been a part of my team during much of my tenure in Congress. She has helped countless of my constituents solve challenges they've faced with the federal government with a smile, good nature, and humor. As with me and my staff, I know that these constituents will miss her greatly," Lipinski said.Police received a call at 3:15 a.m. from an out-of-state police agency to check on the well-being of the 55-year-old woman in the 5100 block of West 105th Place, who may have been injured in a domestic fight, according to Oak Lawn police.When officers arrived, they found blood on the ground and inside the home, police said. The woman was found dead in the basement."This appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger at this time," a statement from police said.Oak Lawn police are investigating along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.