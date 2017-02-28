Livery driver shot by passenger in Washington Park carjacking

A livery driver was shot by a passenger early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police said.The 49-year-old driver arrived in the 6200-block of South Indiana Avenue around 1:10 a.m. when the man allegedly pulled out a gun and carjacked him.The driver grabbed the handgun and was shot in the finger. Police said the passenger then sped off in the driver's minivan.The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.