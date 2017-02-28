NEWS

Livery driver shot by passenger in Washington Park carjacking

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A livery driver was shot by a passenger early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

The 49-year-old driver arrived in the 6200-block of South Indiana Avenue around 1:10 a.m. when the man allegedly pulled out a gun and carjacked him.

The driver grabbed the handgun and was shot in the finger. Police said the passenger then sped off in the driver's minivan.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingcarjackingChicagoWashington Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
3 killed, 2 injured after small plane crashes into California home
Trump responds to father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid
SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
More News
Top Stories
After 88 years, Andersonville's Swedish Bakery opens for last time
Accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
President Trump goes to Congress to make a sale
Kellyanne Conway kneels on Oval Office couch, sparks debate
Chicago cracks down on nutrition clubs, many selling Herbalife
Exclusive interview: Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
2 who threatened violence at black child's party get lengthy prison terms
Show More
3 killed, 2 injured after small plane crashes into California home
Naperville high school investigating video of students using racial slurs
CPS threatens in court docs to end school year on June 1
Gov. Rauner no-show at Trump's governors' events
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos