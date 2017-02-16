Local businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

CHICAGO (WLS) --Restaurants and stores around the Chicago area will be affected by a national day of political action designed to show America the importance of immigrants. Some businesses are even closing, including the Pete's Fresh Market in Little Village.
It's all part of a nationwide protest called, "A Day Without Immigrants." It aims to show President Donald Trump the effect immigrants have on the country on a daily basis.
Celebrity chef Rick Bayless tweeted that he will close four of his restaurants in Chicago Thursday to support the movement. Seventeen businesses in west suburban Aurora will also be closed as a show of solidarity in a predominantly Hispanic community.
Out of respect for r staff's vote to support Thurs's immigrant civil action, we r closing Frontera Grill, Topolobampo,Xoco & Fonda Frontera— Rick Bayless (@Rick_Bayless) February 16, 2017
La Villita, a cantina and liquor store, has been family owned for 20 years. The owner's daughter, a first-generation American citizen, said her father has never closed any of their four businesses before. But he will do so Thursday
"I think it's so exciting that Rick is joining all of us in this movement, but also just how special it is that the small business owners who really depend on the income from every single day in their sales to pay their employees, to be taking a stance along with their employees and saying we are not going to open," said Karina Villa.
The boycott calls for immigrants to not attend work, not open their businesses, not send kids to school, and not spend any money Thursday.
Instead of going to work, many immigrants will be taking part in organized rallies and protests including one at 11 a.m. in Union Park where they will be speaking out against deportations. They are using the hashtag #chistrikesback. Organizers said they expect hundreds to participate
"A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.