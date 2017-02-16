NEWS

Local businesses close for 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

EMBED </>More News Videos

Restaurants and stores around the Chicago area will be affected by a national day of political action. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Restaurants and stores around the Chicago area will be affected by a national day of political action designed to show America the importance of immigrants. Some businesses are even closing, including the Pete's Fresh Market in Little Village.

It's all part of a nationwide protest called, "A Day Without Immigrants." It aims to show President Donald Trump the effect immigrants have on the country on a daily basis.

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless tweeted that he will close four of his restaurants in Chicago Thursday to support the movement. Seventeen businesses in west suburban Aurora will also be closed as a show of solidarity in a predominantly Hispanic community.



La Villita, a cantina and liquor store, has been family owned for 20 years. The owner's daughter, a first-generation American citizen, said her father has never closed any of their four businesses before. But he will do so Thursday

"I think it's so exciting that Rick is joining all of us in this movement, but also just how special it is that the small business owners who really depend on the income from every single day in their sales to pay their employees, to be taking a stance along with their employees and saying we are not going to open," said Karina Villa.

The boycott calls for immigrants to not attend work, not open their businesses, not send kids to school, and not spend any money Thursday.

Instead of going to work, many immigrants will be taking part in organized rallies and protests including one at 11 a.m. in Union Park where they will be speaking out against deportations. They are using the hashtag #chistrikesback. Organizers said they expect hundreds to participate

"A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationrestaurantfoodproteststrikeu.s. & worldChicagoRiver NorthWicker ParkLittle Village
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Rick Bayless will close Chicago restaurants for Thursday immigrant action
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
President Trump holding 'campaign event' in Florida Saturday
Democrats and some Republicans want to stop Trump from lifting Russia sanctions
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
More News
Top Stories
Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following police chase ID'd
Police investigating report of shots fired on Dan Ryan
Man shot by Amtrak police outside Union Station dies
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Police: 3 dead in Brighton Park quintuple shooting
Parents say over-the-counter drug sickening young kids
2nd girl shot in head in weekend South Side shooting dies
Show More
No bond for man charged in murder of 11-year-old girl
Chicago Cubs, White Sox spring training underway in Arizona
Lake Bluff school officials send teacher sexual abuse notice
Police: Man arrested after armed robbery of Skokie Walgreens
Barack Obama in Chicago for 1st time since leaving office
More News
Top Video
Girl, 13, killed in Hammond crash following police chase ID'd
Former Lake Co. coroner indicted on 5 counts of perjury
Parents say over-the-counter drug sickening young kids
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video