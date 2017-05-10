NEWS

Lockdown lifted at DuSable HS

DuSable High School.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A lockdown at DuSable High School has been lifted after reports that a weapon was seen inside the school, Chicago police said.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said late Wednesday afternoon that the weapons report was not bonafide and could have been a prank call.

No weapons were found after canines searched the building in the 4900-block of South Wabash Avenue in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood, police said.

The school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution and re-opened ;ate Wednesday afternoon.
