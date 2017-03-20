NEWS

Loop bank robbery suspect arrested on CTA bus

A man robbed a bank in the Loop Monday afternoon and the suspect was caught after police tracked him on a CTA bus.

The man was arrested after he jumped on a Red Line train after allegedly robbing the First American Bank branch at 33 West Monroe, investigators said.

The suspect, a black man in his 40s wearing a puffy coat, was arrested about 3:10 p.m. on the South Side, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said.

According to police, he got off the train on the South Side and headed for Halsted, where he got on a CTA bus. Police arrested him near 64th and Halsted.
