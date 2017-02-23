Loyola University suspends fraternity after allegations of hazing

Loyola University in Chicago has suspended the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity as it investigates the organization for hazing.Loyola spokeswoman Kristen Trehearne Lane said Thursday the fraternity was ordered to temporarily stop operations after administrators received "credible information" alleging the chapter is engaged in hazing activity."I don't think that's okay, and I think it's wrong that it's happening here at Loyola. It's a little depressing," said Sierra Warfe, junior.A spokesman for the fraternity, which is based in Evanston, did not immediately respond to a request for comment."I'm glad the school's doing what they are to combat the hazing, 'cause if I were a pledge member I know I wouldn't want to go through that," said David Lord, freshman.Loyola is the second Chicago area university to shut down a Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter this month. Northwestern University suspended the fraternity after allegations several female students were given a date-rape drug during a Jan. 21 event at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house in Evanston.