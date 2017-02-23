NEWS

Loyola University suspends fraternity after allegations of hazing

EMBED </>More News Videos

Loyola University in Chicago has suspended the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity as it investigates the organization for hazing. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Loyola University in Chicago has suspended the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity as it investigates the organization for hazing.

Loyola spokeswoman Kristen Trehearne Lane said Thursday the fraternity was ordered to temporarily stop operations after administrators received "credible information" alleging the chapter is engaged in hazing activity.

"I don't think that's okay, and I think it's wrong that it's happening here at Loyola. It's a little depressing," said Sierra Warfe, junior.

A spokesman for the fraternity, which is based in Evanston, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I'm glad the school's doing what they are to combat the hazing, 'cause if I were a pledge member I know I wouldn't want to go through that," said David Lord, freshman.

Loyola is the second Chicago area university to shut down a Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter this month. Northwestern University suspended the fraternity after allegations several female students were given a date-rape drug during a Jan. 21 event at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house in Evanston.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newscollegefraternityhazingChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Authorities investigating whether Kansas triple shooting was a hate crime
Trump list shows 746 travelers 'detained or processed' under travel ban, lawyer says
2 children, 2 adults critically injured in car crash
More News
Top Stories
Counterfeit cuisine? How food fraud can get into your kitchen
Police digging in Joliet, searching for Robin Abrams, missing since 1990
Families with undocumented parents fear deportation
Baby killed, pregnant woman, 20-year-old man fatally shot ID'd
2 children, 2 adults critically injured in car crash
Phishing scheme could compromise your Amazon account
Miracle Beard, baby saved after mother fatally shot, dies
Show More
White House: Feds will step up marijuana law enforcement
Ouch! Man grades apology letter from ex-girlfriend
Suburban man found guilty of murdering his mother outside church
North Carolina boy, 7, pens letter to governor over deportation fears
Police warn Lisle residents about fake ComEd employees
More News
Top Video
Counterfeit cuisine? How food fraud can get into your kitchen
Families with undocumented parents fear deportation
Authorities: 1 dead, at least 1 injured in East Garfield Park crash
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video