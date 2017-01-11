Mail truck robbed on South Side is third in 3 days

A United States Postal Service delivery truck was robbed Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side, making it the third delivery truck robbery in three days.The mail carrier was delivering a package inside a residential building in the 7300-block of South Wabash in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood when two men took packages and mail from the truck, police said. The theft happened around 11:25 a.m.The suspects then got into a four-door gray Pontiac and headed west on 73rd Street, police said.This theft is the latest in a recent rash of robberies and holdups of postal and delivery vehicles since the holiday season began.On Tuesday, an Amazon mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint by two men in the 8400-block of South Hermitage in Auburn Gresham around 11 a.m.A USPS truck was robbed Monday morning in the 7500-block of South Peoria in Englewood around noon. The postal carrier had returned to her truck when she noticed the truck's window was damaged and packages were missing.The United States Postal Inspection Service has offered a reward of $25,000 for information in the robbery of one of their trucks last week. Anyone with information is asked to call 877-876-2455."The sanctity of mail is one of the U.S. Postal Service's highest priorities. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is the federal law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is aware of recent incidents of mail theft around Chicago. Postal Inspectors are actively pursuing all leads to apprehend the offenders involved," said the Postal Inspection Service in a statement.There is no indication that the thefts are related at this time. No arrests have been made.