ANIMAL ABUSE

Maine man accused of having sex with dog and then killing it

(Shutterstock file)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) --
A Maine man is accused of having sex with his dog and killing it, then warning his girlfriend he could do the same to her.

WGME-TV reports that 55-year-old Thomas Wentworth, of Durham, was indicted Wednesday on charges including domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated cruelty to animals.

An affidavit indicates his girlfriend saw him abusing the animal and he told her he later killed the dog by putting a trash bag with ether over its head. The affidavit said he told her he buried the animal with a backhoe and could do the same to her.

Wentworth told WGME-TV from jail that he's innocent and that his ex-girlfriend made it all up. He says he euthanized his blind dog "for mercy."

His lawyer didn't respond to messages.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
