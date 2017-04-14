Major delays for Loop CTA trains due to signal problems

All CTA trains traveling through the Loop are experiencing major delays due to signal problems downtown.The problems began shortly before 6 p.m. when all trains were standing at Clark/Lake due to signal problems. Service started again an hour later with major delays and limited capacity.Due to those delays and limited capacity, some Loop-bound trains may be turned back before they go downtown.Normal service on the Pink LIne resumed shortly before 8 p.m. Riders on other lines should use alternate routes.