Major delays for Loop CTA trains due to signal problems

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
All CTA trains traveling through the Loop are experiencing major delays due to signal problems downtown.

The problems began shortly before 6 p.m. when all trains were standing at Clark/Lake due to signal problems. Service started again an hour later with major delays and limited capacity.

Due to those delays and limited capacity, some Loop-bound trains may be turned back before they go downtown.

Normal service on the Pink LIne resumed shortly before 8 p.m. Riders on other lines should use alternate routes.
