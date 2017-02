A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Avondale neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the man was shot in the chest in the 4000-block of West Melrose Street and later died. Chicago police are investigating and have not released details on the circumstances of the shooting.Police closed Melrose to traffic with lane reductions on Pulaski Avenue Thursday morning.Authorities have not released the identity of the man killed.