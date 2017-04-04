NEWS

Man, 66, killed in Roseland crash with CPD squad car

A 66-year-old man was killed late Monday night after a Chicago police SUV slammed into his car at an intersection on the city?s Far South Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 66-year-old man was killed late Monday night after a Chicago police SUV slammed into his car at an intersection on the city's Far South Side.

The man was driving a 1998 Honda coupe. An unmarked CPD squad struck the Honda near the intersection of South Michigan Avenue and East 105th Street in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood around 10:30 p.m.

Terrell Stovall, who witnessed the crash, said the police SUV blew a stop and was going about 80 miles per hour when the crash occurred.

Police said tactical officers from the 5th District were responding to a call of shots fired at the time of the crash and had their emergency equipment activated.

"I guess the officers were supposedly responding to a call and a car was coming out from the west side of the street. They blew the stop sign, didn't stop none at all, and hit the oncoming car," Stovall said.

Stovall said the Honda came to a complete stop at a sign before proceeding through the intersection. He said that's when the coupe got hit by the squad car.

The 66-year-old man was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in south west suburban Oak Lawn, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries at Little Company of Mary Hospital in south suburban Evergreen Park and released.

The Major Accidents Investigations Unit in investigating the crash.
