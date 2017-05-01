  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Man, 69, fatally shot while driving in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) --
Witnesses told police a 69-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning while driving in East Chicago, Ind.

The victim was identified to the Lake County Coroner's Office as Alonzo Smith, of East Chicago. He was shot several times around 7:30 a.m. near Casey Street and Chicago Avenue.

Witnesses who were heading west on Chicago said they saw a silver or gray vehicle cross the westbound lanes and hit the back of a truck before careening across all lanes into a parking lot, police said.

Smith was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where he died a short time later. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information should call Detective Luis Semidei at (219) 391-8426.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
