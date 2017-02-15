NEWS

Man, 90, in custody for alleged shotgun killing of wife

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police arrested a 90-year-old man after they said he shot his wife to death at a home in South Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES --
A 90-year-old man in South Los Angeles was taken into custody Tuesday evening after allegedly using a shotgun to kill his wife after a fight, police said.

The incident happened at a home in the 1700 block of 60th Street around 7 p.m. Officers responded to the location and found the deceased woman, who was in her 70s, inside the house.

Investigators said an altercation does not have to result in a homicide.

"Leave the residence if you can ... just let things settle down," said Los Angeles Police Department Detective Nathan Kouri. "Violence is definitely not the way to solve it. The family's left without a family member."

Police said the shotgun was recovered at the scene.

The victim and the suspect were the only residents at home at the time of the shooting. A relative had been at the house earlier in the evening but departed before the incident, investigators said.

Neither the accused gunman nor the deceased woman was immediately identified by authorities.

NOTE: Officials originally stated the suspect was 92 years old, but later clarified he was 90 years old.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicidegun violenceelderly womanelderlydomestic violenceu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Dominos game, pizza night interrupted by shooting, robbery, police say
White House knew about Flynn concerns for 2 weeks before Pence
Explaining the Logan Act that Dems say Mike Flynn may have violated
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in South Side murder of 11-year-old girl
Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel officials would be 'game changer,' GOP senator says
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Man charged in deadly Des Plaines hit-and-run
Rumor wins best in show at Westminster
Show More
Mexican immigrant 'dreamer', 23, arrested by ICE agents in Seattle
HS senior killed in traffic wreck during severe storms
Man sues Uber after app glitch revealed he was cheating
Daycare owner accused of child sex assault
Papa John's robbed at gunpoint in Waukegan
More News
Top Video
Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Women's Day
Man, toddler killed, pregnant woman injured in North Lawndale shooting
More Video