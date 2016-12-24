NEWS

Man, 91, missing from South Loop

Walter Pickett. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 91-year-old man is missing from his home in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

Walter Pickett went missing from the 2000-block of South Michigan Avenue Friday. He's known to frequent the area of 18th and Canal streets and police said he may be pushing a large red grocery cart.

Pickett is five feet six inches, 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit, orange raincoat and a hat.

Anyone who sees Pickett is asked to contact police at 312-747-8380 or call 911.
