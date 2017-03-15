Man accidentally shot, killed at his birthday party

A suburban Chicago man is dead and his friend charged with involuntary manslaughter after a gun accidentally went off during his birthday celebration.The Lake County sheriff's police say 20-year-old David Graham of Round Lake Park and 20-year-old Joey Gonzalez of Round Lake were taking turns Monday night firing a sawed-off shotgun near Lake Villa. They were celebrating Graham's birthday.Police said the gun accidentally discharged when Gonzalez was holding it after the men climbed into a car.Graham was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead a short time later.Police also charged Gonzalez with with residential burglary after he was allegedly found to be involved in a residential burglary which occurred in Ingleside in October 2016. Gonzalez was a person of interest in the burglary and additional facts were developed during the death investigation indicating his involvement, police said.Gonzalez also is charged with aggravated use of an unlawful weapon. He is held in the county jail on $300,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.