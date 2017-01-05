Man accused of funeral directing without a license

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --A man has been charged with funeral directing without a license and forgery, according to officials.
Adam Casey, 27, was arrested on January 3 at Mount Glenwood Memory Gardens Cemetery in Glenwood, Ill., where he was performing an internment service for a family, the Cook County sheriff said.
Casey now faces misdemeanor and felony charges.
Officials said an investigation started in July after a funeral director reported that her name and funeral director identification number were being used by another person to file a death certificate at the Markham Courthouse.
Casey was identified as the person and did not have permission to use that information, officials said.
The Cook County sheriff said Casey had a provisional license in Texas, which lets him work as an intern. But that license does not transfer over to Illinois.
Casey's next court date is on January 25. His bond was set at $10,000.
The Cook County sheriff said the public can check the status of funeral director and other professional licenses on the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's website.