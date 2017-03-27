Police and deputies arrested Kyle Holaday after he left, but got hit by a car last night. https://t.co/Y4wJLvEls1 — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) March 26, 2017

One person was killed and four others were injured, including a 5-month-old child, after shots rang out inside a southeast Fresno home Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.The incident happened at a home near Tulare and Peach Avenues, and authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kyle Holaday.The former military serviceman is accused of killing his 60-year-old stepfather. Deputies also say he shot his mother, her two friends, and a five-month-old baby inside his home in southeast Fresno."This is the first time that has happened," neighbor Sarkis Vartanian said.Vartanian lives down the street, and he heard the gunshots."It was very, very surprising actually because we never seen anything like this," he said.After the shooting, Holaday ran off and crossed into traffic and that's when a pickup truck driving along east Kings Canyon Road hit him, which left him injured and unable to move.Detectives are not sure what sparked the shooting, meanwhile one neighbor who did not know the family says she is thinking about them during this difficult time."I was surprised," Sarah Vartanian said. "I pray for the family. That's all we can do."The baby has been released from the hospital after suffering a graze wound, there's no word on the condition of the other victims.