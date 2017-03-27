FRESNO

Man accused of killing stepfather, shooting 4 others, including 5-month-old

EMBED </>More News Videos

After the shooting, Holaday ran off and crossed into traffic and that's when a pickup truck driving along east Kings Canyon Road hit him, which left him injured and unable to move. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
One person was killed and four others were injured, including a 5-month-old child, after shots rang out inside a southeast Fresno home Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at a home near Tulare and Peach Avenues, and authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Kyle Holaday.

The former military serviceman is accused of killing his 60-year-old stepfather. Deputies also say he shot his mother, her two friends, and a five-month-old baby inside his home in southeast Fresno.

"This is the first time that has happened," neighbor Sarkis Vartanian said.

Vartanian lives down the street, and he heard the gunshots.

"It was very, very surprising actually because we never seen anything like this," he said.

After the shooting, Holaday ran off and crossed into traffic and that's when a pickup truck driving along east Kings Canyon Road hit him, which left him injured and unable to move.


Detectives are not sure what sparked the shooting, meanwhile one neighbor who did not know the family says she is thinking about them during this difficult time.

"I was surprised," Sarah Vartanian said. "I pray for the family. That's all we can do."

The baby has been released from the hospital after suffering a graze wound, there's no word on the condition of the other victims.
Related Topics:
newsfresnofresno county sheriff departmentshootingbabyman killedmilitaryu.s. & worldFresno - SoutheastCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
2 teens linked to pregnant woman's murder, police say
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Police officers run LA marathon in full uniform
More fresno
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
WATCH: At least 18 injured in mall escalator accident
Amtrak train derails near Union Station
Job pulled for wife of Chicago officer charged with murder
Cincinnati nightclub shooting toll rises to 17 injured, 1 dead; no arrests yet
More News
Top Stories
Man shot by ICE agent on NW Side
Amtrak train derails near Union Station
Police: 3 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage
Couple who met on set of 'Orange Is The New Black' wed
3 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Man dressed as 'The Joker' arrested
Job pulled for wife of Chicago officer charged with murder
Show More
Mayor introduces new ordinance for party buses to reduce violence
WOW air to begin flights from O'Hare to Iceland
Woman attacked with hammer, Joliet home set on fire
WATCH: At least 18 injured in mall escalator accident
Teen killed in Park Forest shooting, suspect in custody
More News
Top Video
Rauner pushing to add toll lanes to I-55
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-294
Missing Michigan man who boarded bus to Chicago located
Chicago police union president to meet with Trump, DOJ officials
More Video