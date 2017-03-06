Man accused of murdering pregnant ex-girlfriend

A man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend was denied bond in a hearing Saturday.Jefree Burks, 19, is charged with capital murder in the death of Amber Flores, 19.Court documents allege a witness told officers Burks was hanging out of a car, shooting at a car in the 5000 block of Van Fleet on Feb. 22.Flores and her current boyfriend were in the car and injured in the gunfire.The boyfriend survived, but Flores and her fetus died due to the injuries.Police arrested Burks and claim he was aware of the pregnancy when they interviewed him.Burks has not yet entered a plea.