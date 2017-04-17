NEWS

Man accused of sexually abusing toddler on Christmas Day

Timothy Hickson (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
Police said a Fayetteville man is accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old on Christmas Day last year.

Timothy Wayne Hickson, 50, was arrested and charged with the sexual offense involving the toddler on Dec. 25, 2016.

Hickson, of the 1900 block of Murchison Road, has been charged with first-degree forcible sex offense. Police did not say how he knew the child.

Hickson turned himself in to detectives on Thursday and is currently being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.
