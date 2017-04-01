Man arrested after shooting at fiancee's attempted abductor

Two masked men tried to abduct a woman outside her home in the Legends Trace subdivision in Spring, Texas Friday, but Montgomery County deputies ended up arresting the woman's fiancé who came to her rescue.Her fiancé, Jeremiah Morin, ran outside shooting at the men as they ran away from the subdivision near Elan and Birnham Woods Drive.The victim gave ABC13 surveillance video showing the masked men attacking her.She also provided images that she said shows the masked men were armed with guns.Joe Nichols lives nearby and said just before noon he saw the men run up and grab his neighbor."It was strange. Just out of the blue attack on her," he said. "This was a gunfight at the O.K. Corral stuff. There were 10-12 shots fired."Much to the confusion of neighbors and the victim, deputies arrested Morin, saying he is affiliated with a gang and charging him with a deadly conduct with a firearm. They allege he shot recklessly into the neighborhood while aiming for the attackers.In a statement, the sheriff's office said, "During the entire investigation, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit were met with resistance and a lack of cooperation from the victim and Morin as to the motive and details surrounding the attack."The statement also said Morin is known to be affiliated with a gang."She's very lucky that he came out and had a pistol and he was able to defend her," Nichols said.Morin's fiancé denied that he is involved in a gang and said she's outraged that he was arrested, while the masked men got away.Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized two guns from Morin's home. Morin's fiancé hopes the surveillance video will clear his name.