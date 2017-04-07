NEWS

Man arrested in murder of elderly Berwyn couple

Roger Scoby (Berwyn police)

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --
On Friday, Berwyn Police announced they arrested Roger Scoby in the murder of an elderly couple in Berwyn.

Police said that Scoby knew the couple and was a medical transport driver.

The bodies of 67-year-old Ira Moore and 70-year-old Tommie Moore, who had been married for more than 20 years, were discovered in their home in the 3100-block of South Oak Park Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on March 31. They were found in the kitchen.

Autopsy results Saturday found that Ira Moore died of a gunshot wound to the head. His wife, Tommie Moore, died of a gunshot wound to the head in addition to multiple stab wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
