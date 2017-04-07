Man arrested in murder of elderly Berwyn couple

On Friday, Berwyn Police announced they arrested Roger Scoby in the murder of an elderly couple in Berwyn.Police said that Scoby knew the couple and was a medical transport driver.The bodies of 67-year-old Ira Moore and 70-year-old Tommie Moore, who had been married for more than 20 years, were discovered in their home in the 3100-block of South Oak Park Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on March 31. They were found in the kitchen.Autopsy results Saturday found that Ira Moore died of a gunshot wound to the head. His wife, Tommie Moore, died of a gunshot wound to the head in addition to multiple stab wounds, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.