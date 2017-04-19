NEWS

Man arrested in strangling of woman in Schaumburg

Tiffany Thrasher

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
Schaumburg police said a man has been arrested in the strangling death of Tiffany Thrasher, 33, who was found dead in her apartment over the weekend.

Police have not released any details about the suspect or how he was captured, saying only he was arrested Wednesday and is male.

Police said the investigation that led to the arrest included several neighborhood canvases and examination of forensic evidence. They said officers followed up on over 100 leads.

Thrasher was found in her home the northwest suburb Sunday after police were called for a well-being check Sunday morning. She had failed to show up for Easter services, where she was to sing in the choir, which friends and family noted was very uncharacteristic of her.

"It's a big loss for us. Tiffany was very much a part of our family here. Very devoted to her faith. Very proactive in our church. She was involved in everything that happened here," said Pastor Mike Gates, Living Hope Church.

A Texas native, Thrasher lived in Schaumburg with a female roommate who was away when the murder happened. She had only recently moved into the apartment complex.

Her family released a statement Wednesday, saying:

Thank you for your condolences, they are greatly appreciated. Below is our statement for publication. We will be making others but right now we are still at a great loss and wrapping our minds around this.

Our hearts are literally broken imagining what my sister went thru in the last hours of her life. She was truly a loving, happy person, she always seen the good in everyone. Our family has full faith and confidence in God and the Schaumburg Police Department to see justice served to whomever committed this horrific crime. We are finalizing funeral arrangements this afternoon and will share that information when it is available.
