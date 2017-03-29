Man attacked 3 women in Aurora apartment complex, police say

Police are looking for a man they said is responsible for attacking three women, all senior citizens, in west suburban Aurora.Aurora police said all three attacks happened in an apartment building the 400-block of West Downer Place on Monday.At around 3:30 p.m. a man was seen entering the building with a 67-year-old woman who lives in the building. The woman followed him to the third floor because she did not recognize him, and when she asked the man why he was visiting the building, he threw her to the ground and punched her in the face, police said.The woman screamed for help, leading a 71-year-old resident to look around the first floor hallway. The suspect then ran down the stairs, threw the 71-year-old to the ground, took a lunchbox and a lanyard she was holding, and left the building. He was seen walking eastbound on Downer Place, police said.The same man was found by the 67-year-old woman he had attacked and another 77-year-old resident around 9:20 p.m. that same night. He struck both women is the face and ran out of the building, walking eastbound once again on Downer Place, police said.All three victims refused medical attention.The suspect is described as 30 years old, 5'8", 180 lbs., wearing glasses, a hat and a gray coat. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police at 630-256-5500.