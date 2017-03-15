NEWS

Man barricaded in car more than 12 hours in Edison Park

Several city blocks on Chicago's Northwest Side are taped off as a SWAT team responds to a barricade situation that has been going on for several hours. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As of late Monday morning, police and SWAT teams had been at the scene of a barricade situation on Chicago's Northwest Side for about 12 hours. They were trying to bring about a peaceful conclusion.

Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News the man at the center of the situation is in an off-duty officer, but police have not confirmed that detail.

Police got a call just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about distraught man barricaded in a parked car in the 6500-block of North Onarga Avenue.

"Things like this don't happen around here for the most part I was very surprised," said John Leonard, who lives nearby. "I just pray for him and hope things go well in the end and it's a long night if he's been in his car since."

A SWAT team was on hand all night. As a heavy police presence took over the block, several streets closed to keep traffic away from the scene.

"This is, in my opinion, one of the most peaceful neighborhoods in the city. A lot of police and firemen," said Ray Stahnke, who also lives nearby.

It's not clear if the man is armed. Police said so far, no one has been injured.

"I believe they probably know something we don't. Like I said, the neighbors here are a lot of police and fire," Stahnke said. "I feel bad for anyone who has mental distress. I do."

Earlier Wednesday morning, ABC7 saw people who appeared to be family members arrive at the scene. They did not want to talk.
Related Topics:
newsswatbarricadeEdison ParkChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
