Man carjacked by teen boys in Lakeview

Charges are pending against a 16-year-old boy who allegedly took part in a violent carjacking Monday night in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. The hunt is on for the others involved.Around 10 p.m., a 56-year-old man was double-parked in the 800-block of West Newport Avenue, less than a mile from Wrigley Field, when police said a dark-colored car pulled up in front of him.Two teen boys got out of the vehicle. One of them had a handgun. Police said that teen walked up to the victim's Honda, "forcibly removed" him, robbed him and got back into the dark-colored vehicle. The other teen got into the Honda and both cars drove away. The victim ran.Officers later spotted the stolen Honda in traffic and tried to pull over the driver. The 16-year-old boy allegedly sped off and crashed into a parked car in the 500-block of West Briar Place. The teen tried to run, but they caught him after a chase.Charges are pending against him. Police are still looking for the other two suspects involved.The victim was not hurt. Area North detectives are investigating.