Man busted for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from store

LEXINGTON, S.C. --
A man in South Carolina was hoping to hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets after he was caught on video stealing a whole display from a convenience store.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department shared video on their Facebook page showing the man ripping the lottery display off the counter in December and loading up the tickets in the back of a truck.

The scratch-offs unraveled when he took them, so you can see the string of tickets on the ground.

Investigators believe the same man tried to cash in the tickets at another store.

Frank James Sturkie, 35, was arrested and has been charged with stealing the lotto tickets.

