HATE CRIME INVESTIGATION

Man charged in connection to vandalism of Loop synagogue

(Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Chicago Loop Synagogue and charged with a hate crime.

Stuart Wright, 31, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 2100-block of South Loomis when officers saw him exiting a building.

He was taken into custody without incident. Officials said he was identified on surveillance video and additional anonymous information was provided.

Wright faces one felony count of a hate crime and one felony count of criminal damage.

Surveillance video was released of a man who broke a window and placed swastikas at the entrance of the synagogue.

At about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, the suspect was seen getting out of a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, and vandalizing the front of the synagogue, located at 16 S. Clark St.

The Chicago branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the vandalism and CAIR executive director Ahmed Rehab said in a statement, "Chicago's Muslim community stands in full solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters as they deal with the trauma of this vile act of hate. No American should have to feel vulnerable and at risk simply due to their religious affiliation."
Surveillance video of a man who vandalized the Chicago Loop Synagogue.

Chicago Loop Synagogue vandalized with swastikas, broken window
