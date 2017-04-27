  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD update public about man charged in Cook Co. judge's murder... 5:30PM
CHICAGO SHOOTING

Man charged in Cook County judge's shooting death

Earl Wilson

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles earlier this month.

Police said Earl Wilson has been charged with murder for the judge's death. Police said they believe Wilson was the alleged gunman. A new conference will be held at 5:30 p.m. to brief the public on details.

Myles and his girlfriend were shot about 4:50 a.m. on April 10 outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, authorities said. Myles was pronounced dead later that morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The alleged getaway driver in the shooting, 37-year-old Joshua Smith, was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police. He is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.

Joshua Smith, 37

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago violenceman killedjudgeWest ChesterfieldChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Alleged getaway driver related to Judge Myles' girlfriend's ex-husband
Prosecutors: Gunman who killed Cook Co. judge stalked girlfriend for weeks before shooting
Shooting of Cook County judge was a 'targeted robbery,' police say
Person of interest questioned in murder of Cook County judge
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Shots fired near South Loop Portillo's
Man CPD officer tried to take under his wing convicted in cop's murder
Chicago students work with community leaders to stop violence
7 dead, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More chicago shooting
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Memorable moments from Trump's first 100 days in office
9 charged with Crystal Lake fight that led to stabbing
Veterans prepare for Warrior Games in Chicago
Suspect in killing of trooper ID'd after being shot dead in hourslong standoff
More News
Top Stories
Autopsy results pending in toddler's 'suspicious death'
United Airlines, doctor dragged off flight settle lawsuit
Cook County Sheriff seeking attempted murder charges in jail attack
Delta passenger removed from flight for using bathroom
Veterans prepare for Warrior Games in Chicago
9 charged with Crystal Lake fight that led to stabbing
Airline passengers caught with 10 kilos of cocaine in pants, officers say
Show More
Mom allegedly threw lighter fluid on kindergarten teacher
Aaron Hernandez's estate currently worthless, home to be sold
CAN YOU SEE IT? Snake hidden in grass could be difficult to spot
Mississippi man sues R. Kelly, says singer ruined marriage
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More News
Photos
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
Teen surprises sister with magical photo shoot
Parents revive Blockbuster at home for son with autism
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
More Photos