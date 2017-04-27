Man charged in Cook County judge's shooting death

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police said a man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles earlier this month.
Police said Earl Wilson has been charged with murder for the judge's death. Police said they believe Wilson was the alleged gunman. A new conference will be held at 5:30 p.m. to brief the public on details.
Myles and his girlfriend were shot about 4:50 a.m. on April 10 outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest, authorities said. Myles was pronounced dead later that morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
CPD has charged Earl Wilson w/ murder of Judge Raymond Myles. We believe Wilson was the alleged gunman. Details at CPD HQ press Conf @ 530pm pic.twitter.com/tNgNYf1cNb— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 27, 2017
The alleged getaway driver in the shooting, 37-year-old Joshua Smith, was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstructing police. He is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report