  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: CPD announces charges in deadly shooting of 11-year-old girl... around 9:45AM
NEWS

Man charged in deadly Des Plaines hit-and-run

Henry Houston. (Des Plaines Police Department)

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A 66-year-old man was charged in a hit-and-run on Wolf Road in northwest suburban Des Plaines where two pedestrians were struck, one fatally.

Police said Henry Houston was driving the vehicle that hit two men around 6:05 a.m. Tuesday who were crossing Wolf Road near Jarvis Avenue. Roman Polniak, 52, of the 3000-block of Haussen Avenue in Chicago, and a 56-year-old man from Cicero had just gotten off a Pace bus and were on their way to work.

Some people stopped to call 911 and help the men, who were left lying the street. Police said the driver of the "white work van" did not stop. One of the men said they "looked both ways" before they crossed the road.

Both men were transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where Polniak later died. The 56-year-old man was treated and held overnight for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run in a parking lot in the 2000-block of Clearwater Avenue in Des Plaines several hours after wrapping up their investigation on Wolf Road.

Police identified Houston, of the 1100-block of South Frontage Avenue in Chicago, as the driver. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a felony. He is due in Bond Court Wednesday in Skokie.
Related Topics:
newshit and runpedestrian struckDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man fatally struck in Des Plaines hit-and-run, police say
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Papa John's robbed at gunpoint in Waukegan
Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
More News
Top Stories
Driver fatally shot on Lake Shore Drive
Man charged in South Side murder of 11-year-old girl
Police search for suspect in North Lawndale deadly shooting
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel officials would be 'game changer,' GOP senator says
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Papa John's robbed at gunpoint in Waukegan
Rumor wins best in show at Westminster
Show More
Rauner to give 3rd budget address amid stalemate
Chicago Auto Show 2017: Women's Day
Ex-Lake Bluff teacher's alleged sexual misconduct investigated in 2 states
Police: Woman carjacked in Naperville preschool parking lot
Bodies found in search for 2 missing Indiana girls
More News
Photos
Brookfield Zoo hopes new polar bear will make love connection
PHOTOS: Chicago Auto Show 2017
PHOTOS: Wackiest vehicles at 2017 Chicago Auto Show
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos