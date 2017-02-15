Man charged in deadly Des Plaines hit-and-run

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --A 66-year-old man was charged in a hit-and-run on Wolf Road in northwest suburban Des Plaines where two pedestrians were struck, one fatally.
Police said Henry Houston was driving the vehicle that hit two men around 6:05 a.m. Tuesday who were crossing Wolf Road near Jarvis Avenue. Roman Polniak, 52, of the 3000-block of Haussen Avenue in Chicago, and a 56-year-old man from Cicero had just gotten off a Pace bus and were on their way to work.
Some people stopped to call 911 and help the men, who were left lying the street. Police said the driver of the "white work van" did not stop. One of the men said they "looked both ways" before they crossed the road.
Both men were transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where Polniak later died. The 56-year-old man was treated and held overnight for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers found the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run in a parking lot in the 2000-block of Clearwater Avenue in Des Plaines several hours after wrapping up their investigation on Wolf Road.
Police identified Houston, of the 1100-block of South Frontage Avenue in Chicago, as the driver. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a felony. He is due in Bond Court Wednesday in Skokie.