Man charged in fatal shooting near CTA Red Line stop

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with first degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man near a CTA Red Line station early Monday morning.
Police said Fredrick Stewart, of East Garfield Park, got into an argument with the 32-year-old victim around 2:40 a.m. Monday, April 17, inside the Garfield Station. Police said during the argument Stewart pulled a gun and allegedly shot the victim in the head, chest and back. The victim was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
Stewart is charged with one felony count of first degree murder.
Police said Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody within minutes of the shooting, and a weapon was recovered. Police also said the incident was captured on surveillance video.