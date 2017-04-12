CHICAGO SHOOTING

Man charged in fatal shooting of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles

Joshua Smith, 37 (Chicago Police Department)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 37-year-old man was charged Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Cook County Judge Raymond Myles on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Joshua Smith was charged, according to a tweet from CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Myles was shot early Monday morning outside his home in the 9400-block of South Forest Avenue in the city's West Chesterfield neighborhood.

He was leaving with his 52-year-old girlfriend when she encountered an armed man. She was shot in the leg. Her condition was stable Wednesday.

The judge confronted the gunman and was shot four times and killed. The shooter ran away and may have gotten into a getaway car nearby.

Police initially said they believed the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.

"We are looking at all options and all avenues. We are not going to leave any stone unturned until we find this person, catch him, put him behind bars," said Ald. Anthony Beale (9th Ward). "They are looking at everything. You don't want to narrow your search when looking at a high- profile case like this. You want to make sure you look at everything and don't leave anything out."

Late Tuesday, police said they are questioning a person of interest in the case.

The FBI is now involved in the case and had offered a $25,000 reward for information that could lead police to an arrest.

Myles was known as a judge who was tough, but fair. He was involved in a number of high profile cases in Cook County, including the bond hearing for William Balfour, the brother-in-law of singer Jennifer Hudson. Balfour was convicted of killing three of her family members.

