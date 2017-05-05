NEWS

Man charged in killing of teen protecting mom during Subway robbery

Suspect charged with capital murder in Subway killing

HOUSTON --
A capital murder charge has been filed in the case of teen killed while protecting his mother during an attempted robbery at a Subway restaurant in February.

Sources close to the investigation tell Eyewitness News Jeffery Archangel is now charged with capital murder for the killing of 18-year-old Javier Flores.


Flores was shot in the neck as he intervened in a robbery. Both he and his mother were closing the Subway store in the 3900 block of Broadway near the Gulf Freeway when two men tried to rob it. Houston police say one man pointed a gun at his mother. Javier tried to protect her.

Archangel was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery for a robbery at another Subway shop the same night Flores was killed.

Archangel was later released on a $30,000 bond and there is now a warrant for his arrest.

If you know about his whereabouts, call Houston police.

Police release new video of suspects in Subway murder, Jessica Willey reports.

