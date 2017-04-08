BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --A man charged in the murder of an elderly Berwyn couple is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.
On Friday, Berwyn police announced that Roger Scoby, 40, has been charged in the murders of Tommie and Ira Moore.
The Moores were found dead last week in their Berwyn home. Both had been shot in the head and Tommie, 70, had also been stabbed in the chest.
Ira Moore, 67, was a double amputee who needed a wheelchair. Relatives say Tommie Moore had dementia
There were no signs of forced entry into the home and police say Scoby was known to the couple. He had taken them to appointments as a hospital transport driver.
Police said Scoby confessed to the crime.
"This was a very heinous crime against two of our elderly residents. It was just awful to have senior citizens go through something like this," said Berwyn Police Department Interim Chief Michael Cimaglia.
On the day of the murder, March 31, police say Scoby was asked by the couple to bring something to the house.
Police say Scoby had come to the house last week to drop something off for the couple. He told police he simply lost control.
"At this point his motive was vague. First he said it was an accident and then he said he lost control," said Detective Thomas Tate of the Berwyn Police Department.
Scoby has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is expected in bond court on Saturday.
ABC 7 has learned that Scoby worked for a contractor hired by Hines VA Hospital where Ira, a Vietnam vet, received treatment.
The I-Team uncovered Scoby's lengthy criminal record, which included 1994 convictions for armed carjacking and armed robbery. He spent nine years in prison and was released in 2003.
"If they knew that he had a criminal record, why did you hire him? That's what I would like to know," said the victims' neighbor Linda Tate.
Police say Scoby had worked in that job as a driver for about a year. ABC7 has reached out to representatives of Hines VA requesting comment but did not hear back.