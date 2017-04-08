NEWS

Hospital transport driver charged in murder of elderly Berwyn couple expected in bond court

EMBED </>More News Videos

On Friday, Berwyn Police announced they arrested Roger Scoby in the murder of an elderly couple in Berwyn. (WLS)

By
BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --
A man charged in the murder of an elderly Berwyn couple is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.

On Friday, Berwyn police announced that Roger Scoby, 40, has been charged in the murders of Tommie and Ira Moore.

The Moores were found dead last week in their Berwyn home. Both had been shot in the head and Tommie, 70, had also been stabbed in the chest.

Ira Moore, 67, was a double amputee who needed a wheelchair. Relatives say Tommie Moore had dementia

There were no signs of forced entry into the home and police say Scoby was known to the couple. He had taken them to appointments as a hospital transport driver.

Police said Scoby confessed to the crime.

"This was a very heinous crime against two of our elderly residents. It was just awful to have senior citizens go through something like this," said Berwyn Police Department Interim Chief Michael Cimaglia.

On the day of the murder, March 31, police say Scoby was asked by the couple to bring something to the house.

Police say Scoby had come to the house last week to drop something off for the couple. He told police he simply lost control.

"At this point his motive was vague. First he said it was an accident and then he said he lost control," said Detective Thomas Tate of the Berwyn Police Department.

Scoby has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is expected in bond court on Saturday.

ABC 7 has learned that Scoby worked for a contractor hired by Hines VA Hospital where Ira, a Vietnam vet, received treatment.

The I-Team uncovered Scoby's lengthy criminal record, which included 1994 convictions for armed carjacking and armed robbery. He spent nine years in prison and was released in 2003.

"If they knew that he had a criminal record, why did you hire him? That's what I would like to know," said the victims' neighbor Linda Tate.

Police say Scoby had worked in that job as a driver for about a year. ABC7 has reached out to representatives of Hines VA requesting comment but did not hear back.
Related Topics:
newsdouble murderhomicideBerwyn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Hospital transport driver charged in murder of elderly Berwyn couple
Berwyn couple found murdered in their home
2 found dead in Berwyn home
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Cyber-bullying may be to blame for Pa. teen's death
Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held
Suspect in Stockholm attack identified as Uzbekistan-born man: Police
Byrd-Bennett wants 3 1/2 years in prison; feds seek more than 7
More News
Top Stories
Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held
Cubs' Javier Baez exits after violent collision with Jason Heyward
Byrd-Bennett wants 3 1/2 years in prison; feds seek more than 7
Cyber-bullying may be to blame for Pa. teen's death
Group turns to I-Team after paychecks go missing
1 dead among 6 people shot in Austin, police say
Valparaiso man receives new furnace after I-Team investigation
Show More
Actor Ben Vereen shares story at ADA Chicago Expo
Mother wants to thank man who saved son
US strikes win global praise, but ratchet up Russia tension
SFPD investigating badge seen in Pepsi ad video
Chicago State University names Paul Vallas interim chief administrative officer
More News
Top Video
Actor Ben Vereen shares story at ADA Chicago Expo
Group turns to I-Team after paychecks go missing
Hospital transport driver charged in murder of elderly Berwyn couple
Valparaiso man receives new furnace after I-Team investigation
More Video