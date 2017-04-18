Man charged in sex assault, robbery of woman in Lakeview

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 46-year-old man was charged Tuesday in the sexual assault and robbery of a woman in her home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
Alexander Carter, of the 200-block of West 74th Street, was arrested after police said he was identified as the person who attacked the 23-year-old victim.
Police said she met Carter at a bar Saturday night. He allegedly sexually assaulted her in her apartment in the 500-block of West Oakdale Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Sunday. After the assault, police said he stole some of her things, including her cell phone, and ran.
The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment, where her condition stabilized.
Carter was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated robbery indicating her was armed, both felonies. He was also charged with theft of lost or mislaid property and reckless conduct, both misdemeanors.
He is due in Bond Court Tuesday.