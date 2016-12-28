NEWS

Man charged in slaying of D.C. yoga teacher, actress

Tricia McCauley

WASHINGTON --
Court records show that GPS monitoring was ordered last week for a Maryland man now charged in the death of a Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher who went missing on Christmas.

But police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal said Wednesday that Adrian Johnson wasn't wearing a monitor when he was arrested.

Johnson was charged with theft earlier this month, and online court records show he was released Dec. 20. After Johnson's attorney said he couldn't be screened for mental health court under high-intensity supervision, he was ordered to enroll in GPS monitoring. The record doesn't say whether he appeared.

D.C. Interim chief Peter Newsham said in an appearance on NewsChannel 8's "NewsTalk" program Wednesday that an initial court appearance for Johnson hasn't been scheduled because Johnson is getting medical treatment. Newsham did not specify what Johnson is being treated for but said he will appear in court when he's able.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 46-year-old Tricia McCauley. Her body was found inside her stolen car on Monday after she didn't show up for a Christmas party.

Newsham says there's no indication Johnson and McCauley knew each other.

The attorney listed in the theft case didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
