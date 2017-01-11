  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Ill. Senate Inauguration Ceremony... NOW
NEWS

Man charged in West Side kidnapping, sexual assault

Dale Lewis. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man is accused of kidnapping, robbing and sexually assaulting a woman Monday morning on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Dale Lewis, 48, of the 10500-block of Essex Avenue in Westchester, was charged Wednesday with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was walking in the 5700-block of West Lake Street in the city's South Austin neighborhood around 8:45 a.m. Monday when Lewis pulled up next to her and forced her into his vehicle.

He allegedly punched her in the face, took her money and sexually assaulted her. Police said the victim fought back and managed to escape.

Lewis allegedly started to drive away, but patrol officers who saw her struggle to get out curbed the vehicle a short distance away and apprehended the suspect.

The victim was transported to West Suburban Hospital for treatment.

Lewis was scheduled to appear in Bond Court Wednesday.
Related Topics:
newskidnappingrobberysex assaultSouth Austin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Sons Will Take 'Complete and Total Control' of Business
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett talks about leaving the White House
Senate Prepares to Vote on 'Obamacare' Repeal and Replace Process
More News
Top Stories
Woman, 2 children found dead in Lake in the Hills
Missing girl found dead in restaurant; parents charged
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties to him
Weather Sketchers School Visit Contest sponsored by WeatherTech
Cab driver shot in Aurora attempted robbery; suspect in custody
Man fatally struck while changing tire on I-290 identified
Show More
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Fetus found inside pipe by plumbers
Ex-Buffalo Grove teacher sentenced 13 years for child porn
President Obama says goodbye in emotional farewell address
Snapchat glasses land in Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
PHOTOS: Lake County gang crackdown nets dozens of arrests in 2016
Chicago woman hopes cutout will catch Obama's eye
More Photos