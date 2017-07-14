Man charged with fatally stabbing relative in West Humboldt Park

A man has been charged with stabbing a relative to death during a fight Wednesday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.Tyrone A. Montalvo, 28, was inside an apartment shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Kildare when he got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Montalvo, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.The argument turned physical and Tyrone Montalvo stabbed Alejandro Montalvo in the neck with a knife before running away, authorities said.Alejandro Montalvo, who lived in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m.After running away from the apartment, Tyrone Montalvo was involved in a traffic crash about 9:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Cicero, police said. He was taken into custody after the crash and has been charged with first-degree murder.Tyrone Montalvo, who lives in the block where the stabbing occurred, was expected to appear in bond court Friday, police said.Police did not say how the men were related.