Man charged with murder after motorcycle helmet attack at Walmart

A man accused of using a motorcycle helmet to kill someone at a Tomball Walmart on Monday has been charged with murder.Surveillance video from the store shows 29-year-old Michael Brandon Jemison and Justin Jones arguing with each other, Tomball police said. According to investigators, Jemison hit Jones with the helmet, causing him to collapse inside the store.Jones died at the hospital.Lindsey Stover says she never imagined starting the new year without "JJ.""He told me he loved me, I told him I loved him. I didn't think that would be the last kiss I ever got from him," Stover said.Jones was a father of two and Stover says had taken on raising her children, too."He was great with kids. My kids, my sister's kids, his own kids especially," she said. "He was a big kid himself. Happy, full of life."Police say Jones was inside the Walmart early Monday morning with a friend, then had a conversation with Jemison."We have reason to believe that they knew each other. It appears it has been an ongoing feud between people in that group," said Sgt. Gary Hammond, with the Tomball Police Department.Stover says the friend Jones was with was withdrawing money to give him before the encounter with Jemison. She believes it was only about $60."I don't think it was spur of the moment. This guy saw an old enemy," Stover said.She says the incident should have never ended like this."Stand up, act like a man, you take another man's life, turn yourself in," Stover said. "Own up to what you did and quit hiding."If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Tomball Police Department at 281-351-5451.