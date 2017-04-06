Man charged with murder in young mother's shooting

Charges have been filed in connection with the shooting death of a young mother outside a Houston night club.According to Harris County court documents, Jorian Trayvon Peters has been charged with murder in the case of 21-year-old Essence Derouen, who was fatally shot while in her car stuck in traffic outside Club Panda on March 19.Police said at the time that Derouen was an innocent bystander trying to get home when gunfire erupted."She didn't deserve to die like this in the street," her mother Paula Vergin said at a vigil honoring her daughter's life. "Just random violence. Her killing was senseless. Why? What did she do to you?"Derouen is survived by a 6-year-old son.