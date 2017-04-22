Man charged with sexually abusing girl, 6, in Logan Square

A North Side man had been charged with criminal sexual abuse after police said he kissed a 6-year-old girl and placed her hand in his pant pocket.The incident happened inside a store in the 3900-block of West Diversey Avenue at 9:30 p.m. last Saturday.Police said 43-year-old Noe Moreno of Chicago kissed the girl on her cheek and motioned her to kiss to kiss him. He then took her hand and placed it in his pocket, police said.When confronted by the victim's family, police said Moreno fled.Moreno, of the 2200-block of North Narragansett Avenue, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 9 years old. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.